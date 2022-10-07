Dr. Lewis Eberly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Eberly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Eberly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Eberly works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
-
3
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eberly?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Eberly for over 12 years. He is patient, kind, always willing to listen and answers questions. He looks you in the eye when speaking with you and doesn’t rush. I find this an admirable trait.
About Dr. Lewis Eberly, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1841282555
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo
- UT Southwestern Medical Center Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberly works at
Dr. Eberly has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eberly speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.