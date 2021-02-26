Dr. Lewis Dubroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Dubroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Dubroff, MD is a Dermatologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Dubroff works at
Locations
Lewis M. Dubroff M.d. PC475 Irving Ave Ste 314, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Dubroff for many years. He is the best at finding problems in early stages and treating them.
About Dr. Lewis Dubroff, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952438715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubroff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.