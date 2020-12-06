Dr. Lewis Bellardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Bellardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Bellardo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Bellardo works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Women's Care2011 Murphy Ave Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 301-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellardo?
I love the way he takes his time to listen, he’s very attentive too I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Lewis Bellardo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235132408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellardo works at
Dr. Bellardo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.