Dr. Lewis Bean, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Bean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Melbourne Medical LLC1600 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 726-0007
- 2 6300 N Wickham Rd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 726-3855
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bean has been a doctor for over 40 years and is in his mid 70's. I've seen him for about 5 years. hes a 'matter of fact'' kind of man who talks fast so you have to listen carefully. I depend on medications hes prescribed to alleviate my a-fib. Sometimes I get feeling HE doesn't listen to his patients questions, because I don't always get an answer. I wanted him to discuss heart 'conversion' vs heart ablation, but never got answer. Googled it myself. Hope my 'ticker' will keep ticking. Also hope if I am hospitalized for heart problem that Dr. Bean will be there to make everything right! Like to think that is one of his 'goals' as well. :) The office staff are wonderful. Lilly answers phone and wonderful Wendy says 'goodbye' to you. Wendy always gives me a hug, which makes my visit VERY pleasant. His nurses are nice & competent....Annie and Pattie. Wish he'd talk about healthy diet, which I consider important. I avoid caffeine, never smoked/drank. Fri/weekend they Close.
About Dr. Lewis Bean, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
