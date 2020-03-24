Overview

Dr. Lewis Attas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Attas works at Englewood Hosp Arrhythmia Ctr in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.