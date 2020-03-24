Dr. Lewis Attas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Attas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Attas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Michael Schleider, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-5250Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Attas 10 years ago ,from the very beginning i liked his personality ,he listened well to any question i asked. i felt he was a compassionate and a very efficient doctor...i have and would highly recommend him ...He is simply the best..he would turn a dark cloudy day to a burst of sunshine.....
About Dr. Lewis Attas, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437102571
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attas has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Attas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.