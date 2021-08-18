See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Lewis Andres, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lewis Andres, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lewis Andres, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Andres works at Andres Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Andres Plastic Surgery
    8595 E Bell Rd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 275-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andres?

    Aug 18, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Andres since 2015 when I dealt with breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. I found Dr. Andres to be a very caring, skilled oriented, amazing doctor. He takes time to address all concerns and answer all questions. He explains the different options and is a very skilled surgeon. He takes the time to truly listen and to make one feel so at ease. I had 4 surgeries and during all of them Dr. Andres made me feel very comfortable, explained everything before each surgery and was very support afterwards. His staff is amazing and I didn't need to wait long before being seen. I continue to see him now once a year as he makes sure there are no issues with my implants and that I am doing fine health wise. I will continue to recommend him to friends and anyone who asks for a recommendation for a plastic surgeon.
    Linda — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lewis Andres, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lewis Andres, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andres to family and friends

    Dr. Andres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lewis Andres, MD.

    About Dr. Lewis Andres, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902929508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Regan Fellow Operation Smile
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Resident
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Andres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andres works at Andres Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Andres’s profile.

    Dr. Andres has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Andres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lewis Andres, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.