Overview

Dr. Lew Little, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Little works at St Anthony Health Care in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.