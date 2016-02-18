Dr. Qasabian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Katherine Neumann MD8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 203, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (323) 525-1111
Michael Popkin M.d.5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 345, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 728-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Qasabian is very smart ,experienced and careful MD. I strongly recommend him to everybody who needs a treatment for cancer. I.Tregub
About Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1396765996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
