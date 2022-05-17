Dr. Levon Mesropyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesropyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levon Mesropyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levon Mesropyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Mesropyan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Burbank Pediatrics2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 743-8374
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mesropyan?
Dr. Mesropyan is a great professional and very helpful doctor.
About Dr. Levon Mesropyan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205299302
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesropyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mesropyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mesropyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesropyan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesropyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesropyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesropyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesropyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.