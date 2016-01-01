Overview

Dr. Levon Agdere, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Agdere works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Vitamin D Deficiency and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.