Dr. Levon Agdere, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Levon Agdere, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1356308548
- Lutheran Med Center
- Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Agdere works at
