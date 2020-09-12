Dr. Levi Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levi Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levi Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Advanced Cosmetic Surgery4749 W 134th St, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 675-3511
Advanced Cosmetic Surgery14340 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 675-3510
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 403-3789
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He does amazing work!
About Dr. Levi Young, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Young using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
