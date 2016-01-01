See All Anesthesiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Levi Ocken, MD

Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Levi Ocken, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Ocken works at Dept of Anesthesia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

    Dept of Anesthesia
    Knights and Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

About Dr. Levi Ocken, MD

  Anesthesiology
  8 years of experience
  English
  1598176810
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Temple University Hospital
  Temple University School of Medicine
  Anesthesiology
Dr. Levi Ocken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ocken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ocken works at Dept of Anesthesia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ocken’s profile.

Dr. Ocken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocken.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

