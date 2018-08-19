Dr. Levi Novero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Cardiologists
- FL
- Naples
- Dr. Levi Novero, MD
Dr. Levi Novero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levi Novero, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Novero works at
Locations
-
1
Kidz Medical Services Inc2600 IMMOKALEE RD, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 213-0690
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Channelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fetal Heart Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Testing
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Holter Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kawasaki Disease
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Murmur
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Transposition of Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Novero?
Dr Novero saved my sons life. He is a brilliant physician who goes above and beyond for his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Levi Novero, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841485612
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novero works at
Dr. Novero has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.