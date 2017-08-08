Overview

Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Kirkland works at St. Louis Hemorrhoid Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.