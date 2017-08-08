Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD
Overview
Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Locations
D Kuehnel Lcsw LLC1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 694, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 721-5514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkland was extremely friendly and professional. He performed my hernia surgery without a patch and it was wonderful compared to the last hernia surgery I had with the patch from a different doctor. I have been to 4 hernia doctors over the last 5 years and Dr. Kirkland was by FAR the BEST. Highly recommend using his services.
About Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- W VA University
- Howard University
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kirkland works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.