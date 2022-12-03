See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Hinkelman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    My experience was awesome. He was polite explained everything and answered my questions.
    Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD
    About Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770804031
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University - Hand to Shoulder Center (SOM)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University (SOM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinkelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinkelman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hinkelman’s profile.

    Dr. Hinkelman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinkelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinkelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

