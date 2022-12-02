See All Urologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Levi Deters, MD

Urology
5 (63)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Levi Deters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Coulee Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Deters works at Spokane Urology, PS in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Urology
    1401 E Trent Ave # 200, Spokane, WA 99202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Coulee Medical Center
  • Kootenai Health
  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP) Chevron Icon
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Deters is compassionate, understanding , a GREAT LISTENER, and very personable. He is very thorough in his exams and makes you feel very comfortable. His staff and assistance are very attentive and the front desk is very efficient and friendly. I have great respect for him and would definitely recommend him. Both my Husband and I have had great results with his Doctoring.
    Toni & Bob — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Levi Deters, MD
    About Dr. Levi Deters, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942427471
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
