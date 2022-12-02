Overview

Dr. Levi Deters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Coulee Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Deters works at Spokane Urology, PS in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.