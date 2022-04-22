Overview

Dr. Levi Delozier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA.



Dr. Delozier works at Reinhardt Family Practice in Altoona, PA with other offices in Hollidaysburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.