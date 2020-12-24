Overview

Dr. Levester Kirksey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kirksey works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.