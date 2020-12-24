Dr. Levester Kirksey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirksey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levester Kirksey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levester Kirksey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kirksey listened to my symptoms ,he diagnosed, treated me for peripheral artery disease when other doctors in my area thought it was my back.Dr.Kirksey and all the staff are wonderful ! I am so grateful that they helped me.
About Dr. Levester Kirksey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912916560
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
