Dr. Leverne Prosser, MD
Overview
Dr. Leverne Prosser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prosser?
I was close to the veil of tears and Dr. Prosser saved my life.
About Dr. Leverne Prosser, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Springs
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
