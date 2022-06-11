Overview

Dr. Leverne Prosser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Prosser works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.