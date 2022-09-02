See All Ophthalmologists in Swansea, IL
Dr. Levent Akduman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Levent Akduman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Akduman works at Illinois Eye Surgeons in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Center Ltd.
    Eye Surgery Center Ltd.
3990 N Illinois St Ste 13, Swansea, IL 62226
(618) 277-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Dystrophy
Drusen
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Dystrophy

Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Dystrophy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Retinal Hemorrhage
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Scleritis
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Prosthetics
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Retinal Detachment
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I have no complaints about Dr Akduman’s surgery skill. However, his scheduling staff is horrible. My final surgery follow up visit was scheduled. However, before that date his office called me to reschedule my visit for a month later. Before then they called to change the visit time from morning to afternoon of the same day. When I got to the office on that day they said I missed my appointment time. That’s right, they left it at the morning hour on their books. Rescheduled again, another month later. Guess what, they called again to say it was changed to the 28th instead of the first week of the month. I showed up on the 28th only to have them to say it was scheduled for the 28th of the following month, not the current month. A week before that appointment I received yet another call to reschedule. I asked them why bother because the doctor obviously didn’t want to see me. If I have any other eye issues I will be seeing a different doctor.
    — Sep 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Levent Akduman, MD
    About Dr. Levent Akduman, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    1245344605
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Gazi University Medical School
    Internship
    Hacettepe University Hospital
    Medical Education
    RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
