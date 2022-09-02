Overview

Dr. Levent Akduman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Akduman works at Illinois Eye Surgeons in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.