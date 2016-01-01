Dr. Lev Pukin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pukin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Pukin, MD
Dr. Lev Pukin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Pukin works at
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701
New York Vascular Medicine, PLLC3049 Ocean Pkwy Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lev Pukin, MD
27 years of experience
- 27 years of experience
English, Russian
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Shands Jacksonville University FL
- Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Pukin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pukin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pukin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pukin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pukin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pukin speaks Russian.
Dr. Pukin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pukin.
