Dr. Platsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lev Platsman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lev Platsman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Platsman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Staten Island Office453 Colon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 948-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Platsman?
About Dr. Lev Platsman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851787683
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platsman works at
Dr. Platsman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.