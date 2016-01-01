Dr. Lev Paukman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paukman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Paukman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lev Paukman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Interfaith Med Center
Dr. Paukman works at
Locations
Avenue X Medical Management400 Avenue X Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 376-6500
Paukman BioAge Clinic200 Central Park S Apt 102, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 336-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lev Paukman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1659475267
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paukman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paukman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Paukman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Paukman works at
Dr. Paukman speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paukman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
