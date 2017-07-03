Dr. Lev Kovarsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Kovarsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lev Kovarsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus.
Lev Kovarsky, M.d.59 Bay 29th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 265-4454
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Kovarsky has been my pediatrician and now that I have two sons, I bring them to him, and he is always helpful, excellent doctor.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1104830009
- Maimonides Med Center
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
