Overview

Dr. Lev Kovarsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus.



Dr. Kovarsky works at LEV KOVARSKY, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.