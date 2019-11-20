Dr. Lev Goldiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Goldiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lev Goldiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Goldiner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldiner?
i've been a patient of Dr Goldiners for almost 9 years. He takes the time to answer any and all questions. Very personable and thorough. Available 24/7
About Dr. Lev Goldiner, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710146733
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldiner works at
Dr. Goldiner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.