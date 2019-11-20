Overview

Dr. Lev Goldiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Goldiner works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.