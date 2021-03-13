Dr. Lev Elterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Elterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lev Elterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Elterman works at
Locations
-
1
Elterman Center for Women's and Men's Health4646 N Marine Dr Ste 5000, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (847) 440-3022
-
2
Elterman Center for Women's and Men's Health4959 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 410-8416
-
3
Harrison St / Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (847) 440-3022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is friendly, courteous, and efficient.
About Dr. Lev Elterman, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- 1851377113
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- St Lukes Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Urology
