Dr. Lev Elterman, MD

Urology
4 (120)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lev Elterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Elterman works at Elterman Center for Women's and Men's Health in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elterman Center for Women's and Men's Health
    4646 N Marine Dr Ste 5000, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 440-3022
  2. 2
    Elterman Center for Women's and Men's Health
    4959 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 410-8416
  3. 3
    Harrison St / Chicago
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 440-3022
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 13, 2021
    Everyone is friendly, courteous, and efficient.
    — Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Lev Elterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851377113
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University
    Internship
    • St Lukes Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lev Elterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elterman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Elterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

