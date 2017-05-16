Dr. Lev Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lev Davidson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Locations
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davidson is kind and takes the time necessary to answer my questions. His staff has been extremely supportive and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lev Davidson, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.