Dr. Lev Belder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Belder, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lev Belder, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7901 Bustleton Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 379-4243
-
2
Kramer Obstetrics & Gynecology821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 130, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 379-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belder?
I can’t recommend Dr. Belder enough! He is very professional, attentive, explains everything to me in detail and I absolutely trust him with my care.
About Dr. Lev Belder, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1124139621
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Temple
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belder has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belder speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Belder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.