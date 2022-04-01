See All Allergists & Immunologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lev Barsky, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lev Barsky, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Latvia Riga.

Dr. Barsky works at Lev Barsky MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonid Volfinzon Medical PC
    728 Ocean View Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 787-0700
  2. 2
    All Neurological Services PC
    9709 64th Rd Ste 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-3273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Testing

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Lev Barsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073603379
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Latvia Riga
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsky has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

