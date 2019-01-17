Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Letty Smith, MD
Dr. Letty Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 91 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 894-4042
-
2
South Oaks Hospital400 Sunrise Hwy, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 264-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent Doctor I was at a loss 6 years ago and Dr. Smith help me get my life back. I currently travel over an hour to see her I can not imagine seeing anyone else.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
