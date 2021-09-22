Overview

Dr. Letty Peterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Peterson Dermatology in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.