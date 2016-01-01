Dr. Letisha Sneed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Letisha Sneed, MD
Overview
Dr. Letisha Sneed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Step By Step Pediatrics540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 560, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-7837
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Letisha Sneed, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750385027
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School
- University Health System
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sneed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sneed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneed.
