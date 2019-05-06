Overview

Dr. Leticia Uwedjojevwe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Uwedjojevwe works at Alejandro Hinojosa, MD in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.