Dr. Leticia Lindsey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olive Branch, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Lindsey works at Baptist Minor Medical Center in Olive Branch, MS with other offices in Lithonia, GA, Sunrise, FL and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.