Overview

Dr. Lester Suna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Suna works at Mercy Heart Institute in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.