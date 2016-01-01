Dr. Lester Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Lester Silver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Neuropysh 8575 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lester Silver, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972579340
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
