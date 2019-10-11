Dr. Lester Shoap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Shoap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lester Shoap, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Shoap works at
Locations
-
1
North Suburban Cardiology Associates3 Woodland Rd Ste 422, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shoap explains everything in such a way that you understand him. He takes time to listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Lester Shoap, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1730158684
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
