Dr. Lester Salwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Salwen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lester Salwen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Salwen works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salwen?
Extremely nice, professional, and is very detailed
About Dr. Lester Salwen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205875952
Education & Certifications
- Tufts
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salwen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salwen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salwen works at
Dr. Salwen has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salwen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salwen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salwen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.