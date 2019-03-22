Overview

Dr. Lester Robertson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Summit Cancer Care at Anderson Care Institute in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.