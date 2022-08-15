Dr. Lester Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Peacock, MD
Dr. Lester Peacock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Lester W. Peacock MD PA2227 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 686-9696
Platinum Surgery Center2220 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-6000
Eye Center Optical1205 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 686-9696
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 686-9696
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had eyelid surgery because of basil cell carcinoma. Dr. Peacock did a great job.
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peacock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peacock has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peacock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peacock speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.