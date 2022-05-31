Overview

Dr. Lester Mohler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mohler works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.