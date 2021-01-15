Dr. Lester Mertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Mertz, MD
Dr. Lester Mertz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Mayo Clinic Rheumatology5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Exceptional provider for AutoImmune disease. Dr Mertz is experienced and personable, well worth your time and energy. Dr Mertz saved my life.
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083696751
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mertz has seen patients for Wegener's Granulomatosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
