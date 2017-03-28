Dr. Lester Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Lester Leung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Cardiology LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 201, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leung is a very good Cardiologist. I met him at Upper Chesapeake Hospital when I was there with an AFIB attack a few years ago. He was my attending physician while I was in the hospital a couple of days. He was very professional, kind and has a great personality. He changed my medicines around and took care of my AFIB symptoms very quickly. He has been my Cardiologist ever since. I wouldn't go to anyone else. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lester Leung, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851394126
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Endocarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.