Dr. Lester Labus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTH JERSEY HOSPITAL SYSTEM (BRIDGETON HOSPITAL DIVISION) and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Labus works at Best Primary Care Physicians In Charleston in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.