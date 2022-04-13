See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, CT
Internal Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Conn Hlth Ctr

Dr. Kritzer works at LESTER S KRITZER, MD in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lester S Kritzer, MD
    935 Main St Ste B101, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 649-0233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr Kritzer has been my endocrinologist for over 20 years. I highly recommend him. He listens and responds effectively.
    Irene C Burke — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245206663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Conn Hlth Ctr
    Residency
    • Stamford Hosp
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kritzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kritzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kritzer works at LESTER S KRITZER, MD in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kritzer’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

