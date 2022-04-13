Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Conn Hlth Ctr
Dr. Kritzer works at
Locations
-
1
Lester S Kritzer, MD935 Main St Ste B101, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-0233
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kritzer?
Dr Kritzer has been my endocrinologist for over 20 years. I highly recommend him. He listens and responds effectively.
About Dr. Lester Kritzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1245206663
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Stamford Hosp
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kritzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kritzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kritzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritzer works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.