Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD
Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC515 Madison Ave Rm 705, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 675-2997
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr Gottesman has the peculiar skill of finding the right balance of being friendly and professional at the same time. Small gestures like a gentle tap on the shoulder before the surgery started or an unexpected phone call the next day allow him to give a special support to his patient that is hard to find. I would recommend Dr Gottesman without any doubts.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- Ferguson Clin
- Roosevelt Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Gottesman speaks Yiddish.
