Offers telehealth
Dr. Lester Freeman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Atlanta Office2600 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW Ste 206, Atlanta, GA 30311 Directions (404) 691-4321
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My teenage boys (4) had an appointment on both 7/1/2021, and 7/8/2021, at this health business establishment. They were new patients. My family's background (Parental) is from the West side of Atlanta ( Beecher St. & then Morehouse graduate), so it was imperative for me to allow my boys to witness the success of a Black man giving back to inner city youth, however, my children are not being raised in the inner city. Dr. Freeman appears to be a good doctor. The wait time was average. The office is clean. Dr. Freeman is professional. When a callback request was submitted he returned my call the same day. His turnaround time is impeccable and his service delivery is impressive. My sincere hopes are that Dr. Freeman's office staff not intentionally sabotage his professional growth and personal wealth due to their unwillingness to be warm and friendly, and attentive to details. Always think win-win and good collaboration. I wish him so much success with his practice and future endeavors!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023066685
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
