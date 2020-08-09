See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lester Epstein, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lester Epstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Epstein works at Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC
    6838 N 23RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85015 (602) 864-8800
    1074 Kenneth Levy Geriatric, Phoenix, AZ 85015 (602) 864-7096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lester Epstein, MD
    About Dr. Lester Epstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760446769
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

