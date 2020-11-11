Overview

Dr. Lester Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at TRINITY MOTHER FRANCES HOSPITALS in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.