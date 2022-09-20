Dr. Lester Borden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Borden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lester Borden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Alliance Urology Specialists PA509 N Elam Ave Fl 2, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 274-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borden is one of the best doctors in any field that I have been a patient of over my lifetime. He listens, is in sync with you the patient as regards questions, concerns and is a straight talker with no nonsense. I would recommend him as an every day urologist and especially if you have prostate cancer and need surgery which I did. Here he shines and I would use no one else.
About Dr. Lester Borden, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245249929
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Urology
Dr. Borden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borden works at
Dr. Borden has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Borden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.